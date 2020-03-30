LOOK: Parts of Mandaue City on first day of ECQ

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu, PHILIPPINES –Here are some images of parts of Mandaue City taken during the first day of the city being placed under a state of enhanced community quarantine on March 30, 2020.
A glimpse of Mandaue City during the first day under the state of enhanced community quarantine. |CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
The Mandaue City Hall is packed with people on Monday morning, the first day of the enhanced community quarantine that the city is implementing. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
A checkpoint along UN Avenue in Mandaue City is placed on the first day of the enhanced community quarantine to check on vehicles entering the city from Lapu-Lapu through the Marcelo Fernan Bridge. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
The crossing between MC Briones Street and UN Avenue in Mandaue City. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
Vehicles coming from Lapu-Lapu City wait for their turn to be checked at a checkpoint in AC Cortes Avenue just before reaching the Osmeña Bridge in Mandaue City. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
SB Cabahug Street in Mandaue City. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
AC Cortes Avenue in Mandaue City. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
Plaridel Street in Mandaue City. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
The eastern tip of AS Fortuna Street in Mandaue City. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
This part of UN Avenue is where a checkpoint is placed to screen vehicles entering Mandaue City from Lapu-Lapu City. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa
