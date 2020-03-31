COVID-19 claims Cebuano oncologist’s life
Doctor's son, who is celebrating his birthday, confirms news
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has claimed the life of another Cebuano frontliner. This time, it is Dr. Dennis Ramon Tudtud, an oncologist.
Dennis Thomas Tudtud confirmed the death of his father through a Facebook post early morning on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Dr. Tudtud’s death came days after his wife, Dr. Helen Tudtud, also succumbed to the disease. Dr. Helen was a pathologist of Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.
Read: Family grieves over death of Cebuana doctor
“Our Daddy Dennis has joined Mommy Helen. My sister and I are in deep sorrow that God had to take both of them but I take comfort that they are happy together in their journey to paradise,” Dennis Thomas wrote.
Remembering Dr. Ramon and Helen Tudtud
Grief-stricken Dennis Thomas, whose birthday is today, asked those who were touched by his parent to remember and pray for them.
“My sister and I may never understand why God had to take them both. There are so many questions with no answers. We have a flood of tears. I also ask for your prayers of strength and of acceptance. Daddy and Mommy, please watch over us from heaven,” he said.
Read: Talamban couple presumptive positive for COVID-19, entire leisure center quarantined
Dennis Thomas also asked for prayers for the patients who continue to fight for their lives against COVID-19.
“Today is my birthday. It pains me that both my parents are no longer here. I cannot bring them back to life but I can celebrate their lives,” Dennis Thomas said.
“Please remember my parents, Doctor Dennis Ramon Momongan Tudtud and Doctor Helen Evangelista Tudtud. Please include them in your prayers as they journey together to heaven. Please also pray for those who are still fighting this battle. My parents may have lost but the Lord won two angels,” he added.
In a previous post when Dr. Helen died, Dennis Thomas said they still do not know how their parents contracted COVID-19 when thy did not have any recent foreign travels.
Read: Compound in Talamban considered a hot zone
He also described Dr. Dennis as a passionate oncologist who always put his patients first.
“My parents touched many lives and were always at the forefront of helping other people,” Dennis Thomas said.
Selfless
Dennis Thomas said his father was selfless both for them, as a family man, and as a doctor for his patients.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.