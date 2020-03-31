COVID-19 claims Cebuano oncologist’s life

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has claimed the life of another Cebuano frontliner. This time, it is Dr. Dennis Ramon Tudtud, an oncologist.

Dennis Thomas Tudtud confirmed the death of his father through a Facebook post early morning on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Dr. Tudtud’s death came days after his wife, Dr. Helen Tudtud, also succumbed to the disease. Dr. Helen was a pathologist of Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

“Our Daddy Dennis has joined Mommy Helen. My sister and I are in deep sorrow that God had to take both of them but I take comfort that they are happy together in their journey to paradise,” Dennis Thomas wrote.

Remembering Dr. Ramon and Helen Tudtud

Grief-stricken Dennis Thomas, whose birthday is today, asked those who were touched by his parent to remember and pray for them.

“My sister and I may never understand why God had to take them both. There are so many questions with no answers. We have a flood of tears. I also ask for your prayers of strength and of acceptance. Daddy and Mommy, please watch over us from heaven,” he said.

Dennis Thomas also asked for prayers for the patients who continue to fight for their lives against COVID-19.

“Today is my birthday. It pains me that both my parents are no longer here. I cannot bring them back to life but I can celebrate their lives,” Dennis Thomas said.

“Please remember my parents, Doctor Dennis Ramon Momongan Tudtud and Doctor Helen Evangelista Tudtud. Please include them in your prayers as they journey together to heaven. Please also pray for those who are still fighting this battle. My parents may have lost but the Lord won two angels,” he added.

In a previous post when Dr. Helen died, Dennis Thomas said they still do not know how their parents contracted COVID-19 when thy did not have any recent foreign travels.

He also described Dr. Dennis as a passionate oncologist who always put his patients first.

“My parents touched many lives and were always at the forefront of helping other people,” Dennis Thomas said.

Selfless

Dennis Thomas said his father was selfless both for them, as a family man, and as a doctor for his patients.

“I will forever miss our Daddy Den’s selflessness. He has always put others before himself,” Dennis Thomas said. “As a father, he gave us everything we needed and wanted. He worked so hard for us. He was happy when he saw us happy. He did everything to put smiles on our faces. He adored my mother. He would give the world to Mommy Helen if it was possible,” he said.

Dennis said his father would even pay for the chemotherapy sessions of some of his patients “just so their families could spend more years with them.” “He was generous beyond words could even describe,” Dennis Thomas said. As of this posting, no other details about the doctor’s death was divulged yet by family members or the Department of Health. With Futch Anthony Inso /bmjo