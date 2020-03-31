Frontliner in Cebu meets ‘angel in disguise’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— While there are reports about frontliners being harassed and mistreated amidst the ongoing battle against the deadly coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), a healthcare worker in Cebu shared her experience of being appreciated by a random person she describes as an “angel in disguise.”

Ervelyn Velos, a company nurse, said she didn’t expect to be a recipient of a good deed from a random man while she was buying stuff at a supermarket in Cebu City on March 30, 2020.

She shared this inspiring experience in a post in her Facebook account.

“On my way to work, I dropped by at Robinsons Fuente to get some food to eat since the establishments near my workplace were closed due to ECQ. I lined up at the special lane for health workers. Then the guy in front of me asked me if I am a ‘Frontliner’ so I answered back ‘Yes, Sir !’ and a few moments later, he told me that he will pay for my grocery. I told him na ‘ayaw lang ra sir oy!’ He said ‘Pagkuha pa ma’am. How about chocolates?’” her post read.

Velos said the man insisted he paid for her groceries and she couldn’t say no as he had already handed the payment to the cashier.

Velos told CDN Digital she didn’t expect this to happen, especially with news circulating about frontliners like her being discriminated.

Velos thanked the man for the gesture and asked for his name. But she said the man didn’t give his name but did oblige for a selfie with her.

“THANK YOU, SIR! Snappy Salute ! I know dili ra ako ang nakasulay maglakaw padung trabahoan tungod aning Covid19 pandemic. Thank you kaayo sa mga tawo nga ni cheer sa mga frontliners especially sa among pamilya ug mga higala,” she added.

(Thank you, Sir! Snappy Salute! I know I’m not the only one who walks to work now because of COVID-19 pandemic. Thank you so much to the people who cheer us, frontliners, especially to our families and friends.)

“Such an angel in disguise! May God bless you always,” Velos ended her post.

/bmjo