PPEs, sanistation cubicles on the way to provincial hospitals — Gwen

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Sanistations,” or disinfecting cubicles, will be set up in the Cebu provincial hospitals in Balamban and the cities of Bogo, Carcar, and Danao.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said a group who refused to be named pledged to install the disinfection cubicles in the provincial hospitals to ensure the safety of frontline workers whenever they return home from work.

“Inig gawas nimo sa hospital, dunay mist nga mag-disinfect sa imong tibuok nga lawas. Lakip na imong sinina. Patagsaan ang upat ka provincial hospitals niini,” Garcia said.

(When they get out of the hospital, there is a mist in the sanistation cubicle that will disinfect your entire body, including your clothes. The four provincial hospitals will have one each.)

Aside from the sanistation cubicles, Garcia said more personal protective equipment PPEs donated by private organizations are also on the way for the provincial hospital workers.

On Monday, March 30, 2020, Garcia said MSY Foundation donated 400 boxes of various medical supplies. At least 10,000 n-95 face masks from the Fujian province of China also arrived at the Capitol on the same day.

“We are doing all that we can. Mangutana mo, can I really say that we are doing enough? No, I cannot. But I am just saying that we are doing the best that we can,” Garcia said.

The governor also reiterated the call for the public to follow the protocols set in line with the enhanced community quarantine that is now in effect in the province.

Garcia warned that if COVID-19 would further spread in the province, the government’s effort “will never be enough.”

“Kung dunay mga di gyud mopatuo unya di gyud nato ma-contain ang coronavirus dinhi unya mo-spread ni sa probinsya, it will never be enough ug maglisod tang tanan. I’m telling you already, dili ni nato kaya. So do your part. Tabang mo,” Garcia said.

At present, Cebu province makes up two out of the 30 cases of COVID-19 in Central Visayas. The two COVID-19 patients are in Cordova town and Talisay City. /rcg