How Lent is observed around the world

Being a predominantly Catholic nation, Filipinos regard the Lenten season as one of the most important religious events observed in the country.

It is during this time where Filipino Catholics focus on growing closer to God through prayer, sacrifices, and almsgiving.

In celebration of Lent, Filipinos follow a tradition where they reflect on Christ’s passion, suffering, and death.

While these traditions are very familiar to most Filipinos, have you ever wondered what other people do in other countries during the Lent season?

England

The arrival of Lent is marked by eating pancakes instead of meat on Fridays and also holding pancake races. One of the most beloved Lenten customs in England is cooking and eating hot cross buns that symbolize the Christian cross. In the English tradition, Easter Sunday is also referred to as “Mothering Sunday.” Churches are busy during Easter as many babies are being baptized.

India

In India, pre-Lenten festivities take up the three days before Ash Wednesday. It is jointly celebrated by Christians, Hindu and Muslim worshippers. All three religions have a Raasa (derived from the Sanskrit word for “fun”) where they parade with music, dancing, and fireworks. The festivities end with a Mass, and then Lent starts in earnest. In Indian history, there has been no recorded violence between the religions during the Holy Week celebrations.

Middle East

If you find meat-free Fridays to be tricky, then spare a thought for the Christians in the Middle East who not only give up meat for the entire period, but also go without dairy, fish, olive oil, eggs, and alcohol.

Greece

As most Greeks are Orthodox Christians, the only national holiday celebrated for Holy Week is the Monday before Ash Wednesday, called Clean Monday or Kathari Theftera. Families go to the countryside for picnics and kite-flying. They also give up all meat and animal products during Lent, feasting on beans, orzo and pasta instead. Cookies and cakes are permitted as long as the butter is omitted.

Mexico

On the fourth Friday of Lent, Mexicans celebrate La Samaritana, where people will give water, homemade ice cream, and fruits to passersby, in homage to the Samaritan woman who gave water to Jesus on his way to Galilee.

Denmark

The last Sunday before Lent begins is called “Fastelavn.” Cream-or jam-filled buns are eaten and children dress up in costumes. A barrel filled with candy is beaten, much like a Mexican piñata, and the two children who break the barrel are crowned the Cat King and Cat Queen (because the barrel used to contain a live cat instead of candy.) /rcg