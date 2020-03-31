DOLE-7 okays P5K aid to 2000 workers in CV

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) has already approved the P5,000 financial assistance or a total of P10,770,000 for some 2,154 workers in the region under the Department’s COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP).

These numbers of workers came from 56 establishments who were already validated, approved and processed by the agency.

The CAMP covers workers in private establishments where they prioritize those who are most vulnerable to the negative impacts of COVID-19 in the formal sector, specifically the MSMEs.

Meanwhile, large establishments are encouraged to cover the full wages of employees within the quarantine period, but they can still apply for CAMP.

As of yesterday, March 30, 2020, DOLE-7 has already checked and evaluated the 631 CAMP applications.

“Meaning to say these applicant-establishments have submitted the complete set of requirements to us for the availment of CAMP that included the establishment report and company payroll,” DOLE-7 Regional Director Salome Siaton said.

In the absence of a payroll, especially for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Siaton said that payslips or logbook would suffice.

As of the moment, Siaton said that they were closely working with a money remittance center as its service provider for the distribution and release of the financial assistance to affected workers.

Beneficiaries will be notified by the respective Field Offices concerned once the service provider sends confirmation of its receipt of the amount/payment for the workers under a particular company.

“Our technical working team is rendering overtime in accepting applications, validating documents and processing of payment. As soon as we receive confirmation from our partner money remittance center then, immediately, workers will be notified so they can also claim as soon as possible their financial assistance at any branch of that money remittance center within the region,” she added.

DOLE-7 has already received 425 establishments that have submitted establishment reports on the implementation of flexible working arrangements (FWAs) affecting 22,679 workers.

Five companies reported having implemented a work-from-home scheme affecting 95 workers. Around 241 have temporarily closed their operations affecting 6,825 workers.

Affected workers mostly come from the manufacturing, restaurants, retail, lending, resorts, and hotel industries.

“If the company is not adopting FWAs or implementing temporary closure (and is allowed to operate by the government under an ECQ), their workers cannot avail of the CAMP,” she said.

For documents or applications related to the availment of the CAMP, clients are advised to contact the following numbers and send documents to:

(1) For companies located within the Cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapulapu- (032)513-2566/[email protected];

(2)For companies in Cebu Province outside the Cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapulapu- (032) 512-8133/(+63)977-610-9202/[email protected];

(3) For companies located in the Province of Negros Oriental- (035) 226-2778/(035) 422-9741/[email protected];

(4) For companies in Siquijor- (035) 480-9244/[email protected]; and (5) For companies located in Bohol- (038)501-0277 (038) 411-0806/[email protected]. /dbs