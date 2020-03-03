CPPO to help frontliners in the province

CEBU CITY, Philippines— In their bid to help frontliners in the different towns of Cebu Province, Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, director of the Cebu Police Provincial Office, said that they will be extending any assistance needed by these health workers.

This after reports reached police that there are some healthcare workers who are having a difficult time traveling to work due to the Enhanced Community Quarantine, when public transport is not allowed, and also that some of these frontliners are being mistreated.

With regards to the transportation issue, Mariano said he instructed the different police stations to lend their police vehicles should the need arise that frontliners need a ride to their respective homes or workplaces.

“Sabi ko, tulongan sila kung kinakailangan isakay dun. May mga sasakyan tayo, but still dapat may social distancing. Dapat naka mask,” he said.

(I told them to help them if they need a ride. We have vehicles but we should still follow the mandate in social distancing and they should still be wearing their mask.)

Mariano also encouraged some LGUs to help provide vehicles for the frontliners.

“Pinaparating din natin yun sa mga local chief executive para tumulong din sila para magkaroon ng sasakyan na gamitin na i-provide sa ating mga health worker,” he added.

(I am also asking the local chief executive to help in providing vehicles for our health workers.)

With regards to the discrimination issue, Police Regional Office (PRO-7) director, Police Brigader General Albert Ignatius Ferro also sent out instructions to assist frontliners and medical health workers who are being mistreated by landlords and other individuals.

“Akong directive is to have due courtesy and assist our health workers. Acutally ang discrimination took place dira sa mga boarding house and apartelle, ang development didto sa nurse na allegedly gilabayan ug chlorine ato pang i further ang investigation,” said Ferro.

(My directive is to have due courtesy and assist our health workers. Actually the discrimination took place in their boarding house and apartelle. With regards to the development with the nurse who was reportedly sprayed with chlorine, we are still going to conduct further investigation.) /bmjo