Duterte wants all donations in fight vs COVID-19 transmitted to OCD

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte wants all donations and medical supplies to aid government in its fight against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to be transmitted to and managed by government.

Through Administrative Order no. 27, Duterte established a framework wherein all donations to the government intended to address COVID-19 will be coordinated and transmitted to the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) for consolidation.

This includes donations from foreign governments, private entities, non-governmental organizations, or any group or individual.

“The OCD is hereby directed to prepare an inventory of all the donations to the National Government and to DOH (Department of Health),” Duterte said in his order signed March 31 which was made public Wednesday.

The determination of which health facilities, beneficiary groups or establishments will receive the donations will likewise be determined by the OCD in coordination with the DOH, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Under the AO, the Department of National Defense (DND) will provide logistical support to the OCD, including the distribution and delivery of the donated medicines, equipment, and the like.

Chief Implementer of the national policy against COVID-19 and Presidential adviser on peace Carlito Galvez Jr. is also tasked to oversee the management and distribution of these donations.

The OCD shall submit a weekly report to the President through the Executive Secretary on the actions taken regarding the said order.

EDV

