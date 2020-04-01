Wear masks or get arrested -Labella

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Always wear your masks when going out of the house.

This is the new policy in Cebu City following the rise in the number of persons under monitoring (PUMs) in the city which has now reached more than 500 individuals.

In a new executive order, Mayor Edgardo Labella mandated that face masks should be worn at all times when going out in public areas.

Face masks may be disposable or reusable that should cover the nose and mouth sufficiently. The masks must be worn at all times in any public space including private establishments still operating during the ECQ, the EO stated.

The masks will need to be used even inside vehicles as well to further protect the public.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is tasked to implement the ordinance and violators will be apprehended. Violators will also be asked to return home if they are found without masks.

“They cannot roam around without a mask,” said the mayor.

Police Colonel Hector Grijaldo, the director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said the police will be implementing the executive order to the full extent. He said that the police will reprimand anyone not wearing a mask in public areas. /rcg