Man with Cebu City ECQ pass, packs of marijuana leaves nabbed in police checkpoint

CEBU CITY, Philippines–A man, who was trying to sneak three packs of dried marijuana leaves into Talisay City, was arrested in a police checkpoint in Sitio Laray in Barangay San Roque shortly before noontime today, April 1, 2020.

Police recovered the dried marijuana leaves worth P12, 500 and a green quarantine pass that was issued by the Cebu City government from the backpack of Mark Campo, 19.

Campo is a native of Alegria town but is renting a place in Barangay Poblacion in Talisay City.

Patrolman Maximo Petalcorin of the Talisay City Police Station said that Campo was traveling from Cebu City on board a bicycle on his way to Talisay City. But when policemen, who were manning the checkpoint at the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) called him for an inspection, Campo made a sudden u-turn which prompted the police to give chase.

During their inspection, policemen found the marijuana packs weighing a total of 125 grams and the green quarantine pass inside his bag.

Campo told the police that he borrowed the pass from a friend so he can travel to Cebu City.

“As of now he is in the station and padayon pami sa pag imbestiga ani niya,” said Petalcorin.

(He (Campo) is now detained at the police station and we are still conducting further investigation on him.) /dcb