DOH: COVID-19 positive now at 2,311; death toll at 96

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) recorded 227 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Wednesday.

This brought the total number of cases to 2,311 as of 4 p.m. on April 1.

So far, the highest number of recorded new COVID-19 cases in a day was on March 31, with 538 cases.

The DOH also recorded on Wednesday eight more cases that ended in deaths. This brought the death toll to 96.

Only one COVID-19 patient also reported on Wednesday as having recovered from the disease. This brought the total number of recoveries to 50.

The COVID-19 pandemic originated in Wuhan City in China’s Hubei province in late 2019. The highly contagious respiratory illness is caused by a coronavirus later identified as SARS-CoV-2.

The World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

Globally, the virus has infected more than 785,800 people and killed more than 37,800 as of March 31. On the other hand, over 165,655 people have recovered so far from the disease.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clears up in two to three weeks. For some, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

/MUF

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.