Magis Eagles send heartwarming messages to COVID-19 frontliners

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Student-athletes in Cebu are not staying idle in their homes just because school got cut short and sporting events were cancelled due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

On the contrary, they are not just doing their part by staying at home during the Enhanced Community Quarantine, but they also found ways to thank the frontliners for trying their best to keep them and everyone else in the country safe from the COVID-19.

The basketball team of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) has taken to FaceBook to post messages of encouragement to the frontliners.

Each player wrote their message on a bond paper which they held out in front of them and have their photos taken. Their photos were then posted on their official FaceBook page—Magis Eagles Basketball Team.

One of the messages read—”Thank you frontliners for your service and sacrifice.” And, was hashtagged with #wesupportcovidewarriors and #keepthefaith.

Another stated “Thank you for always keeping us safe from this disease called Covid19, and we will always pray for all of you to stop and fight Covid19 because your bravery is our safety. God Bless. Thank you.”

According to SHS-AdC Magis Eagles head coach Rommel Rasmo, it was the idea of their physical therapist, Jon Ralph Inot, to let them each write a message thanking the frontliners for their work in fighting against the COVID-19 which has taken the world by its grip.

“We are sharing our mantra Keep the Faith to them which we have been using for two years already as we are thankful to them,” said Rasmo.

The messages of encouragement were a pleasant break from their usual weekly task of strength and conditioning training from their respective homes.

Online training program

The head coach added that they have a group chat wherein Inot gives them the training program for strength and conditioning which the athletes are to follow in their respective homes.

“I am really thankful to them (Dr. Rhoel Dejaño’s team) because they give out new programs every week,” said Rasmo, who added that it is important for them to continue training so when they’re finally able to return to school, they will remain fit and in top condition.

He added that “Ang importante, dito mo madetermine kung sino talaga sa kanila ang gusto na gumaling.” (What’s important is that through this, they will be able to determine who really wants to improve.)

The junior basketball team is not the only squad that has come up with a variation to their weekly training.

“The different teams have their own gimmicks. It started when they were required to send videos of their workouts. Our dance troupe also had their version,” said SHS-AdC athletic director Rico Navarro.

Instead of each sending a video of them working out individually, they compiled their individual dance workout into one dance video. /rcg