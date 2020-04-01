Easy-to-find home remedies for an irritating cough

We all know the feeling of having an annoying cough. But sometimes, no matter how careful we are, we still get an itchy dry cough due to several reasons.

There are many natural cough remedies that are just as effective as over-the-counter medicines.

Some individuals go for oral over-the-counter (OTC) cough medicines but others choose natural and safe remedies.

A good home remedy is safe, does not cost a lot, and can help us feel better. They also have fewer side effects.

In fact, you can find these ingredients in your kitchen. Here are some easy-to-find natural cough remedies.

Ginger

Ginger is known to boost the immune system. But it also has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties to relieve pain and discomfort.

A lot of teas use ginger as an ingredient. However, making your own ginger tea is also easy.

Peel or cut the ginger’s roots and steep or soak them in warm water. You can add a little bit of honey that will also help ease your cough.

Honey and Lemon

Honey has antibacterial properties and can also help protect the throat from irritation.

It thins the mucus and loosens the cough. But if you don’t have honey at home, you can also use corn syrup.

Mix two teaspoons of honey with warm water and lemon.

The lemon juice can help with congestion while honey does the soothing.

Have this drink once or twice a day. It can also be an easy remedy for a sore throat.

Do not give honey to a child under 1-year-old.

Saltwater gargle

If you wake up with an irritated throat from coughing during the night, gargle with salt water immediately.

A salt and water gargle will help ease the discomfort and irritation caused by a dry cough.

It also helps kill bacteria in your mouth and throat.

Mixing 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon of salt with 8 ounces of warm water can help relieve irritation.

Gargle using the mixture you’ve made several times a day. Do not drink or swallow the saltwater.

Garlic

Garlic has antiviral, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

Research suggests that it also provides a boost to the immune system.

Boil a glass of water and add a few cloves of garlic.

While it’s boiling, add a pinch of marjoram or oregano herb. After cooling, add some honey and drink once or twice a day.

Crushed garlic with a few drops of honey is also useful for treating sore throat.

Carrot juice

It may sound strange but carrot juice helps in relieving common cold and cough.

Carrots are a rich source of vitamins C, K and B, as well as numerous minerals, including manganese, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, and iron.

Slice your carrots boil them in water to soften.

Remove them from the heat, and mash them in a blender or with a fork.

You can have a glass of carrot juice twice or three times a day. It will help eliminate the phlegm and treat the infection of your cough.

These remedies are just suggestions you can try while at home. It is still best to consult your doctor or make your own research if you want quick-relief cough medications.

If you know more natural cough remedies, let us know in the comments section of this video.