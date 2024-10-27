Generation Fitness hosts 11th Annual Pink October celebration

Generation Fitness celebrated its 11th annual Pink October event on October 26, 2024, at the Waterfront Cebu Hotel and Casino, marking another impactful year dedicated to supporting the community.

This energetic gathering aimed to promote Breast Cancer Awareness Month, drawing together over 600 participants, including fitness enthusiasts, breast cancer advocates, and community members.

A way of giving back

Zumba Instructor Franz Osalla a renowned Zumba instructor, advocate, and the organizer of Pink October, emphasizes the importance of using his platform to support the community. “Since I started my career as a zumba instructor, it has been my advocacy to help the community. It is important that I use my influence as a zumba instructor to champion events that will give back and raise awareness for a cause that touches many lives,” Osalla stated. His passion and dedication have helped rally 18 Zumba instructors to lead participants in an energetic and uplifting evening.

Supporting Health Initiatives

All proceeds from the Pink October Dance Fitness Party will be donated to I Can Serve Foundation Cebu to help fund free mammograms for indigent women. According to Ron Bernabe, coordinator of I Can Serve Foundation Cebu Inc., “Your registration is not only for your fitness, but it will also help fund free mammograms for indigent women.” This initiative reflects Generation Fitness’s ongoing mission to promote health and wellness for all, ensuring that vital health services are accessible to those in need.

Upcoming Event: World Aids Day Run

Looking ahead, Generation Fitness will also be part of the World Aids Day Run on December 1 hosted by Aidvocates and Kaambag Clinic of Vicente Sotto, further demonstrating its commitment to health advocacy and community engagement. This event promises to unite participants in a shared mission of awareness and support for those affected by HIV/AIDS.