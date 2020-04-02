At-home spa treatments to pamper your stressed mind and body

Give yourself a break and pamper yourself at home.

De-stressing is one way to make yourself more productive in any aspect of your life.

A few hours of alone time and showing yourself some love can go a long way, especially after a bad day.

If you don’t have time for the salon and money for professional treatments, that’s no problem. You can transform your room and bathroom into a spa!

Check out these simple ideas for creating a relaxing spa day at home:

Before your treatments

Dim your room by adding double curtains or turning off your lights. Use a desk lamp as your light source instead.

If you want to go a little extra, light a scented candle.

Skip your regular playlist and choose a relaxing soundtrack. Go ahead and try different sounds of nature like the ocean, waterfalls and even the rain.

Prepare all your ingredients or homemade spa treatments before applying them.

Never skip the face mask

Hydrate the skin and refine pores while you relax.

You can use mashed banana or avocado for your face. Add a little honey for extra moisture and stir them all together. These ingredients are both full of nutrients for your skin.

Leave your face mask for about 10 to 15 minutes and wash your face with warm water.

Exfoliate, exfoliate, exfoliate

If you don’t have an available scrub yet, you can always try some items from your kitchen to remove dull and dry skin.

Coffee ground or ground oatmeal will leave your face and body smooth and refreshed after a cool shower.

Your hair needs some love too

It’s time to moisturize those stressed strands due to curling and ironing.

Deep-condition your hair with coconut oil. It will make your hair shiny, moisturized and stronger.

Let the coconut oil work its magic for 20 to 30 minutes and rinse with cool water.

Time to have a nice bath or shower

Remember that body wash you got for Christmas last year? There’s nothing more relaxing than a nice warm bath after your at-home treatments.

You can go simple by using a body wash that was given to you as a gift last Christmas or during your birthday last year.

What’s important in this step is that you make sure you washed off all your natural treatments.

After your treatments

After your shower, apply some lotion to help your skin feel more moisturized.

Also, apply a generous amount to your feet and massage your toes and heel. It’s a simple way of thanking your feet after all those walking and running at work.

If you’re planning to go for a long nap after all your treatments, slice some cucumbers and apply them as an eye mask.

What’s your favorite spa treatment at home? Share it with us in the comments section of this video.