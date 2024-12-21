Asian Home Appliance Center expands its reach: 28th Cebu branch opens in Toledo City

Asian Home Appliance Center, a name synonymous with quality and trust in the Philippine home appliance market, celebrated a significant milestone on December 18, 2024. The company unveiled its 20th branch in Cebu and its 28th nationwide in the vibrant city of Toledo.

Our vision is to have an Asian Home Appliance Center near you, in every city and municipality in Cebu. HENRY YU CHUA Chief Operating Officer Asian Home Appliance Center

This expansion marks another chapter in the company’s nearly three-decade journey, solidifying its commitment to bringing quality and affordable home appliances closer to Filipino families.

The grand opening ceremony was graced by key leaders of Asian Home Appliance Center, including Henry Chua, Dr. Hoover Chua, Dr. Sandra Uy, along with esteemed family members, dedicated employees, valued suppliers, and other key stakeholders.

Mark Uy, the company’s Chief of Marketing, explained the strategic decision to establish a presence in Toledo City. “Toledo is an emerging city with significant growth potential,” he stated. “We believe that by expanding our reach to this dynamic location, we can continue to fulfill our mission of making Asian Home a household name in every corner of Cebu.”

Echoing this sentiment, Henry Yu Chua, Chief Operating Officer of Asian Home Appliance Center, emphasized the company’s unwavering commitment to its vision: “Our vision is to have an Asian Home Appliance Center near you, in every city and municipality in Cebu. We continue this through hard work and dedication.”

The opening celebration was a vibrant affair, filled with exciting activities for customers. Exclusive perks, including free items with every purchase and grocery packs on selected appliances, delighted shoppers. Engaging games with exciting prizes and surprises further added to the festive atmosphere.

Founded in January 1995, Asian Home Appliance Center has consistently earned the trust and preference of Filipino consumers. As the company approaches its 30th anniversary next year, it remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering exceptional quality products at affordable prices.

“In the coming year, we aim to further expand our network to serve even more Filipino families,” shared Henry Yu Chua. Their vision is to help transform every house into a true home, equipped with high-quality and affordable appliances from the best brands.

This holiday season and leading up to its 30th anniversary, Asian Home Appliance Center invites customers to enjoy exclusive promos and perks at all its branches. Visit the new Toledo City branch today and experience the Asian Home difference. For more information, call (032) 505 5896 or 0919-0014-058.