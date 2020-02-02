Garcia says mayors may issue quarantine passes to seniors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite Cebu Province’s 24-hour curfew for senior citizens and students, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia says town mayors may issue enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) passes to seniors if there is a need to.

Garcia said the issuance of the ECQ pass for senior citizens is solely upon the discretion of local chief executives.

“Maybe if walay lain (If there is no other person in the household). That is a decision that should be made by the local chief executives,” Garcia said

The governor made the statement following the pronouncement of Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez that he issued a memorandum circular clarifying that senior citizens may go to supermarkets to buy their needs amid the enhanced community quarantine.

“Maybe Secretary Lopez considered nga naay all seniors in one household and I understand the point,” Garcia said.

To recall, prior to the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine in Cebu province, Garcia issued an executive order imposing a 24-hour curfew for students and seniors aged 65 years old and above.

This was done to lessen the exposure of the seniors and youth to risks of acquiring the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Among the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Central Visayas, majority are those aged above 60 years old. The oldest so far is a 75 -year-old man from Lapu-Lapu City. /bmjo