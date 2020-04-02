Ahong plans to go after parents of minors caught violating city’s curfew

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – More than 600 minors and adults in Lapu-Lapu City were apprehended for violating the city’s enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) ordinances just three days into their implementation.

Of these, 14 persons were arrested for “tigbakay” or illegal cockfighting; 265 adults rounded up for violating the curfew ordinance; 302 drivers cited for violation of social distancing among their passengers and 92 minors rescued during curfew hours.

“Aduna gyuy pipila sa atong mga kaigsuonan, nga mga gahi gihapon og ulo, nagpabadlong ug nagpahigayon og tigbakay,” Lapu-Lapu City mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said.

Since the implementation of the ECQ on Sunday, the police have already rounded up five separate illegal cockfighting sessions. Violators were charged with illegal gambling, violation of ECQ ordinances, plus additional disobedience to a lawful authority to those who attempted to run away when the police conducted a round-up.

Chan also asked the public to report to him personally any illegal cockfighting activities through his mobile number 0917-701-0908.

The mayor also reported 265 adult violators of the curfew ordinance as well as 92 minors.

“Kung padayon nga pasagdan kini sa mga ginikanan ang mga menor de edad ako mismo ang ang mo file og kaso sa mga ginikanan og abandonement of child,” he added.

Meanwhile, 23 public utility drivers were issued temporary operator’s permit (TOP) while 279 were given citation tickets for violating the social distancing protocol./rcg