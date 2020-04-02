3 men arrested in Lapu for selling overpriced alcohol

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Three men who were allegedly selling overpriced alcohol with sanitizer solution were arrested by the Lapu-Lapu City police in an entrapment operation in a parking area of a mall in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City at 2:35 p.m. today, April 2, 2020.

The operation was headed by P/Lt.Col.Mark Gifter Sucalit, chief of the Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), in coordination with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and a representative from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Arrested were Jose Condevillmar, 57-years-old, a businessman and a resident of Barangay Lawaan, Talisay City; Rex Marco Roble, 38-years-old, a resident of Maharlika Village, Bulacao, Cebu City; and Rupert Ebale, 31-years-old, a resident of Sto. Niño, Barangay Luz, Cebu City.

The police recovered from the suspects five 1/2 gallon containers containing two liters of 40% alcohol with sanitizer solution each.

They also confiscated 25 medium-size containers and 22 large-size containers both containing two liters of 40% alcohol with sanitizer solution each; one large container containing four liters of 40% alcohol with sanitizer solution; two cellular phones and one red Toyota Hilux bearing plate number AAZ 6567 that was used in transporting the seized items.

The police also recovered the P2,500 marked money that was used in the operation.

The confiscated alcohol was submitted to the FDA for laboratory analysis and examination to determine if the contents are genuine alcohol.

Sucalit said that the suspects were selling the alcohol for P500 per 2 liters The confiscated items have a total price of P26,000.

The suspects will face charges for violation of Republic Act (R.A.) No. 7581 or the Philippine Price Act as amended by R.A. 10623; R.A. 9711 or the FDA Act of 2009; and R.A. 7394 or the Consumer Act of the Philippines in relation to Presidential Proclamation No. 922. /rcg