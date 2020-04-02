Labogon tanod pursuing armed man shot, wounded

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu, Philippines — A barangay tanod was shot and wounded after he and the police pursued an armed person at Sitio Lapyahan in Barangay Labogon, Mandaue City at past 7:00 this evening April 2, 2020.

The victim was identified as Zosimo Callora, 30, residing at Barangay Labogon, Mandaue City.

He was brought to the hospital for treatment after he was shot in the left shoulder by the fleeing suspect, who was only identified as a “certain Boyet.”

According to initial investigation, the suspect confronted the victim at a barangay tanod outpost in Sitio Lapyahan for allegedly reporting the latter to authorities for engaging in a drinking session.

Callora claimed that during the confrontation at past 3 p.m. “Boyet” threatened to shoot him.

The tanod called police especially since he claimed that the suspect pointed a gun at him.

A mobile patrol of Special Weapons and Tactics team arrived and pursued the suspect.

Callora, who knew the area acted as a guide for policemen as they pursued the suspect, who headed into a residential area where he lived.

But as they neared the area, a gunshot was heard and then a bullet hit the left shoulder of the tanod.

The policemen returned fire, but they missed and the suspect made good his escape.

Police Master Sergeant Jessie James Galo, Basak Police Station investigator, said the suspect had allegedly been involved in several thefts and illegal drug activities in the area.

Galo also claimed that the suspect had already also served time in jail./dbs