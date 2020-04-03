Medical experts from China to arrive in PH over the weekend — embassy

MANILA, Philippines — Twelve medical experts from China are set to arrive in the Philippines over the weekend to assist the government in responding to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, the Chinese Embassy in the Manila said.

In a statement on Thursday, the embassy said the medical team from China will provide technical guidance and experience sharing in epidemic prevention and control, implementation of public health policies, medical treatment, among others.

According to the embassy, the team consists of 12 experts from the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University, Fujian Provincial Hospital, Fujian People’s Hospital Affiliated to Fujian University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, and Fujian Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention (FPCDCP).

“They are good at both traditional Chinese and Western medicine, involving COVID-19 treatment, testing, disease control and other aspects, and will practically share the ‘China experience’ in the fight against COVID-19,” the embassy noted.

The following will form part of the Chinese medical team:

Mr. Zheng Huiwen – Director-General Level Executive Official accompanying the Delegation

Mr. Weng Shangeng – Vice President, The First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University (FAHFMU)

Ms. Cai Xiaoying – Deputy Director Level Executive Official accompanying the Delegation

Mr. Zhuo Huichang – Associate Chief Physician, Critical Care Medicine, FAHFMU

Mr. Xiao Xiongjian – Physician-in-Charge, Critical Care Medicine, FAHFMU

Ms. Li Hongru – Associate Chief Physician, Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, Fujian Provincial Hospital (FPH)

Mr. He Jinyi – Nurse, Hospital Infection Management Department, FPH

Ms. Ye Ling – Chief Physician, Clinical Integration of Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine (respiratory), Fujian People’s Hospital Affiliated to Fujian University of Traditional Chinese Medicine (FPHAFUTCM)

Mr. Lin Guoqing – Associate Chief Physician, Internal medicine of Traditional Chinese Medicine, FPHAFUTCM

Ms. Hou Yangqing – Nurse-in-Charge, Critical Care Medicine, FPHAFUTCM

Ms. Wu Bingshan – Deputy Director Technician, Microbiology Laboratory, Fujian Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention (FPCDCP)

Mr. Cai Shaojian – Associate Chief Physician, Infectious Disease Control, FPCDCP

Earlier, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. claimed the Department of Health (DOH) allegedly blocked the entry of Chinese doctors in the country.

But DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III denied the claim, saying the agency was in fact waiting for the arrival of Chinese experts.

While the number of local cases in China has been falling over the past weeks, the number of imported cases remained in an upward trend.

In the Philippines, health officials have so far reported 2,633 COVID-19 cases.

Of the number, 107 have so far died while 51 patients have already recovered.

