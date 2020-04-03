RHS7 hospital readied for CV cops, who may test positive of COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A floor of the Regional Health Service 7 (RHS7) PNP Station Hospital inside Camp Sotero Cabahug along Gorordo Avenue has been readied to house policemen, who may test positive of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas director, said the third floor of the RHS 7 hospital of PRO-7 would be the place to isolate policemen, who might test positive of the virus.

“We will designate the isolation area for the personnel there (third floor of RSH7 hospital) that will have to be under quarantine or those who are considered as patients under investigation (PUI),” said Ferro.

He said that the isolation of the personnel would also depend on the gravity of the sickness on the personnel from the virus because only those who would be in grave health condition would be brought to the hospital.

Ferro said that since the police were also the frontliners and there were already policemen in the head office in Metro Manila who tested positive of COVID-19, here in the region they were also preparing if worse would come to worse.

However, Ferro said that so far, no PRO-7 personnel had tested positive of COVID-19 as of this time.

Ferro assured that although the policemen had been out on the streets and highly exposed, they had been well taken care of through the complete supply of vitamins and meals.

He also said that the police were also applying a hygiene routine aside from the practicing physical distancing as advised by the health personnel as part of the preventive measures for COVID-19./dbs