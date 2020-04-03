Coronavirus hits 32 Filipinos in Singapore

MANILA, Philippines —The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has so far infected 32 Filipinos in Singapore, with 26 of them still under medical care, the Philippine Embassy in the Southeast Asian city-state said.

In an update on its Facebook page Thursday, the embassy said the 26 Filipinos patients remain admitted in hospitals while six patients have already recovered or have been discharged.

In Singapore, 1,000 cases have so far been confirmed, with a death toll of 3.

Two hundred forty six patients have recovered , 291 are isolated in private hospitals, 437 are stable and improving while 24 are in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The embassy advised Filipino workers in Singapore to stay home during their days-off.

“Kung may mahalagang aasikasuhin sa labas, gawin ito ng mabilisan,” it said.

“Kung magtitipon, isang grupo ay hindi dapat lalagpas ng 10 katao. Iwasang magtipon sa mga pampubliko at mataong lugar tulad ng Little India, Lucky Plaza, City Plaza at Peninsula Plaza,” the embassy added.

(If you will congregate, a group should not have more than 10 people. Avoid congregating in public and crowded spaces like Little India, Lucky Plaza, City Plaza and Peninsula Plaza).

According to the embassy, violators may face the cancelation of their work passes.

“Paaalisin ng MOM (Ministry of Manpower) ang mga grupong hindi sumusunod sa tamang bilang at paiigtingin nila ang inspeksyon sa mga lugar. Maaaring makansela ang work pass ng mga hindi sususnod sa patakaran,” it said.

(The MOM will ask groups not heeding to the protocols during inspections to leave. Those who will not obey may have their work pass canceled).

GSG

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.