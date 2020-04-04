PNP records 2nd death from COVID-19
Another Philippine National Police (PNP) officer has died due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), its spokesperson said on Friday.
Police Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said the latest casualty, identified only as “PNP-8,” a 48-year-old police officer assigned in Metro Manila, died on Thursday while confined in a hospital.
Earlier, the PNP said “PNP-13,” a 46-year-old officer in Laguna province, died of heart attack while under quarantine.
His test turned out positive for COVID-19 after his death, Banac said.
While on duty on March 19, PNP-8 reportedly experienced high fever and was confined. A subsequent test confirmed his infection.
As of Friday, a total of 13 PNP personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.
