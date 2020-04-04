5-month-old PUI from Southern Leyte dies, tests negative for COVID-19

MAASIN CITY, Southern Leyte – A five-month-old baby boy, who was considered a patient under investigation (PUI) for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), died on Thursday, April 2, 2020, or less than 23 hours since he was admitted at the Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center (EVRMC).

But the patient, who is from Barangay Amagusan, Anahawan town in Southern Leyte, tested negative of the virus.

His medical results showed that the baby died of pneumonia.

The baby was considered a PUI after he manifested symptoms of the infection which included colds and coughing, said a statement that was released by EVRMC on April 2.

His swab samples were sent to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, but test results released on the same day showed that he did not have the virus.

“Despite testing negative for the virus, all protocols in the handling of his remains were strictly followed in accordance with the Infection Prevention Control protocols and was coordinated with the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit and the Local Government Unit concerned,” said the EVRMC statement.

Meanwhile, another PUI, a 51-year-old resident of Tacloban City, remains admitted at the EVRMC.

Ionne Catillones, medical chief of Salvacion Oppus Yniguez Memorial Provincial hospital (Soymph) in Dongon village in Maasin City said that the patient was first admitted at their hospital prior to his transfer to EVRMC on April 1.

The April 3 data from the Provincial Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit show that there are now a total of 447 PUMs and 72 PUIs in Southern Leyte. / dcb