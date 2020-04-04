Dumaguete City roads near empty due to ECQ implementation

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental-Most residents heeded the stay-at-home order of the city government following the declaration of an enhanced community quarantine ((ECQ) in the province starting on Friday, April 3, 2020, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

City streets were almost empty with the closure of business establishments here except those that sell essentials.

Employees of these establishments were allowed to move around the city after they were issued with quarantine passes. Those who do not have one were asked to present their identification cards.

Police checkpoints were also set up in strategic locations to inspect quarantine passes and other documentation that were issued to motorists.

Meanwhile, nearly 200 large boxes filled with assorted medical supplies were airlifted here to replenish the City Health Office’s inventory.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo, who is also the chairperson of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), said that the supplies that include face masks, alcohol, thermal scanners, and thousands of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE’s ) were brought to the city on board two special flights.

The first batch of supplies were brought to the city through a LionAir chartered flight while the second one was on board a Philippine Air Force plane. / dcb