Things we miss doing outside

CEBU CITY, Philippines— With all this mayhem caused by COVID-19, most of us are now confined in the comfort of our homes.

Which is technically a good thing, because our homes are our safe haven no matter what.

But staying inside for too long can make us miss the things that we usually do when we are outside.

Yes, we all miss a thing or two about the outside world, like these things we’ve listed below for example:

Hanging out— you can still hang out with your friends and family through social media but nothing beats being physically present with them, hearing their laughter and just being close with each other.

Long drives— may it be going to the province or just going to the nearest mountaintop bistro, we just miss this chance to drift away from the clutter and fast-paced life in the metro. Not to mention the bright city lights we get to see when we are far from the city.

Beach trips— it is summer season and we are all itching to go to the beach and get a tan or just to lounge around the beach or take a dip in the ocean.

Malling— before this all happened, we thought the mall is just another place filled with people, but it is times like these when we miss being in the mall to order your favorite milk tea or coffee or to just grab our fave snack or try on the stylish new clothes we see in the boutiques.

Going to church— for most of us, our week would not be complete if we can’t hear Mass. But with everything that’s going on including the ECQ, we only get to hear Mass online. Sadly, that’s just not the same.

All these things and more can be done in no time if we all cooperate and listen to the government’s advice to stay inside until this pandemic is over.

But while COVID-19 is still in our midst, let’s all play our part so that in no time, everything will return to normal. /rcg