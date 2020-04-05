FDA cautions public against using homemade hand sanitizers, disinfectants

CEBU CITY—The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cautioned the public from using homemade hand sanitizers and disinfectants.

In a press release posted on its website, the FDA expressed concern over several reports from consumers and stakeholders regarding instructional videos from online and social media giving tips on how to formulate disinfectant products using rum, an alcoholic drink, mixed with bleaching agent and hand sanitizers.

“Home-based concoction of hand sanitizers/disinfectants through online instructions such as do-it-yourself mixing of chemicals may result in physical harm or injury to you and your family,” the FDA pointed out.

According to the FDA, bleaching agents, which contain chlorine compounds, are intended for bleaching clothes and disinfecting inanimate articles and surfaces.

Mixing bleach with rum, which has an ethyl alcohol content, produces a more dangerous and hazardous chemical that poses risk to one’s health if ingested, inhaled or absorbed through the skin.

The FDA noted that hazardous and flammable materials, such as alcohols and bleaching agents, have to be produced by a licensed FDA manufacturer with well-equipped facilities that have adequate ventilation, fire alarm and prevention system.

Also, production should be done by licensed personnel trained in handling chemicals using appropriate personal protective equipment due to health and safety concerns.

Proper and frequent hand washing using soap and running water as part of personal hygiene practices is still one of the most effective means to prevent the spread of bacteria or viruses.

Hand sanitizers and rubbing alcohol should only be used as alternatives when washing facilities are unavailable or inaccessible.

The FDA is encouraging public to be vigilant always and verify the information first with authorities.

“Be mindful of what you see and share through online/social media, as this may result to misinformation, and potentially cause more harm than good,” the FDA said. /dbs