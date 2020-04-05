Motorcycle tandem kills ex-convict from Mandaue City

By: Alven Marie Timtim and Paul Lauro - Reporter and Correspondent/CDN Digital | April 05,2020 - 08:11 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Reynaldo Galviola, 45, was released from detention in December 2019.

Last night, April 4, 2020, Galviola was shot dead by a still unidentified gunman while he was driving his motorcycle at the vicinity of Barangay Poblacion Occidental in Consolacion town.

Galviola, who is a resident of Barangay Jagobiao in Mandaue City, was already dead when medical personnel arrived in the area, said Police Master Sergeant Achilles Bacorta of the Consolacion Police Station.

He died from multiple bullet wounds on the different parts of his body.

Bacorta said the victim’s possible involvement in illegal drugs is one of the angles being looked into by policemen who are investigating his killing.

Galviola, he said, was jailed in 2018 for a drug case and was released from detention in December 2019.

Quoting the outcome of their initial investigation, Bacorta said that Galviola came from northern Cebu and was traveling south on board his Honda XRM motorcycle at around 8 p.m. on Saturday when two men, who were also on board a motorcycle, started to tail him.

Bacorta said that the motorcycle tandem came closer to Galviola and fired shots in his direction when they reached the vicinity of Barangay Poblacion Occidental in Consolacaio town.

The suspects continued to travel south after they saw Galviola fall on the ground.

“Wala pa may naka hatag sa description [sa suspects],” Bacorta said.

(No one from among the witnesses in the area was able to describe the suspects.)

Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) recovered 13 pieces of fired cartridge cases, one fired bullet, and two deformed bullets at the crime scene.

Consolacion police, Bacorta said, continue to conduct hot pursuit operations against the motorcycle tandem while they also wait for Galviola’s family members to visit the police station and cooperate in their ongoing investigation on his killing. / dcb