Father’s unique trip to Davao City cake shop gets online attention

CEBU CITY, Philippines-This father from Davao City earned online attention because of his unique way of making sure that he gets a cake for his kid who was celebrating its birthday on March 28.

The unidentified man went out of his home and made a quick stop at a nearby cake shop despite the government’s stay at home order.

But he made sure that his destination was known. He placed a handwritten note at the back of his motorcycle which reads, “Mayor, birthday sa akuang anak magpalit rakog cake. Mo uli rako dayon, promise :).”

(Mayor, it is my child’s birthday and I just had to buy a cake. I will immediately go back home, promise.)

Trina Rocha, 42, said she was both touched and amazed by the man’s gesture, the reason why she took a photo of him and the note which he placed on his motorcycle. She had her photos posted on her social media account.

“Habang nasa stop light kami nakita ko lang cya, nakunan ko agad ng pic kc nakasunod kami sa kanya. natuwa ako kc malaki ang respito at may takot ang mga tao sa davao kay Mayor Sara Duterte,” said Racho.

(The vehicle which I boarded made a stop at a traffic light when I saw the man and immediately took a photo of him. I was amused by what he did because people in Davao City respect and are scared of our Mayor Sara Duterte.)

Enhanced community quarantine also remains in effect in Davao City as a means to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Online Attention

Rocha said she was on board a public utility jeepney on March 28 when she saw the motorcycle driver. She immediately brought out her cellular phone and took a photo of him and the note which he hanged at the back of his vehicle.

Other PUJ passengers, who were with her, also started to giggle after they read the note on the man’s motorcycle.

Rocha’s online post also touched the hearts of netizens who saw this.

As of 11 a.m. today, April 5, 2020, Rocha’s post was already shared 15, 000 times and generated 6, 700 post reactions. / dcb