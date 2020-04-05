Retired teacher from Negros Occidental composes song for COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines— With the help of the very famous tune by Max Surban’s “Tion,” this retired teacher from Negros Occidental is catching attention online with how she played with the tune with new lyrics that are related to the current situation of the Filipino people in battling COVID-19.

Josephine Lecira Gomeri, 54, told CDN Digital that she wrote the lyrics on April 1 and then recorded it and uploaded it the next day on her Facebook account.

The 2:08 song is entitled “Covid Komposo.”

“I composed the song because I was worried about what was going on around the world, I was bored, I miss my Dad, my brother, my Mom and all whom I love. I began to feel stressed,” she said.

Gomeri also recalled that during her younger years music was the thing that binds their family together.

“It inspired me to sing for the group, then I came to think of a “what if” I will make a KOMPOSO. So I did (that) and posted (it),” she added.

Read more: Policeman from Negros Or. shows rap skills for frontliners

The video gave entertainment to the netizens but also boosted the morale of all the frontliners as well.

With her comedic yet related lyrics, Gomeri earned a lot of praise online.

That as of April 5, the video has already been viewed 267,000 times with 20,000 shares and 6,300 reactions.

Watch:

According to Gomeri, she was inspired to make the video in order to release some tension online and spread information with the use of music. /dbs