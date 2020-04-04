Policeman from Negros Or. shows rap skills for frontliners

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Police officers have been ensuring everyone’s safety no matter the situation.

They are one of our brave frontliners combating the crisis against COVID-19.

And this policeman from Negros Oriental got into his groove by making a rap that is dedicated to all our frontliners.

Police Corporal Joselito Castañares Jr., 29, accepted the #24BarsChallenge by artist Mark Beats where you get to compose your own rap to the beat provided.

“Naa may 24 Bars Challenge Ang Mark Beats so akoa na lang girelate sa current issue which is COVid 19. Para sa public para mo tuo sila sa advice sa government to help solve the crisis,” said Castañares.

The policeman also said that the rap is not just a reminder to follow the protocols set by the government but also to boost the morale of all frontliners battling this crisis.

Castañares composed the rap for almost two hours, done in between his breaks.

In the video he posted on March 30, he started the rap video with a shoutout to all the frontliners especially to police officers like him.

The 1:20 rap video has already been viewed 27,000 times with 2,000 shares as of April 4.

Watch:

Watch: Police Corporal Joselito Castañeres of Negros Oriental composes a rap for all our frontliners and to remind everyone to stay at home and follow government protocols against the spread of the coronavirus disease. | Immae Lachcia #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Friday, April 3, 2020

With the related rap lyrics, netizens commended Castañares for such an inspiring rap video.

Jahs Libaton said, “Ayooos kaau bai.. mkamata mka realize jud ang makadunggong ana bai.”

While Aloha Consing Phaklides commented, “Salamat sa Serbisyo Dong, amping tang tanan.”

To Sir Castañares, a snappy salute for your service and for this catchy and inspiring rap video. /dbs