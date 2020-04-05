2 brothers, nephew nabbed in buy-bust operation in Tangke, Talisay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The illegal drug problem in Barangay Tangke in Talisay City is far from over.

Personnel of the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) arrested three individuals for the possession of 55 grams of suspected shabu worth P374,000 in a buy-bust operation in the barangay past 3 a.m. today, April 5, 2020.

The arrest was the first to be made since the Talisay City police launched an intensified anti-drug campaign in the barangay that is considered as one of the hotbeds for illegal drugs in the city.

Read: Talisay cops launch campaign to win over Tangke community’s hearts

Police Lieutenant Colonel Marlu Conag, PIB chief, identified the arrested individuals as Junry Paculaba Minguito, 33; Ricardo Paculaba Minguito, 45; and Rolito Quinto Minguito, 21.

Junry and Ricardo are from Barangay Tangke while Rolito is a resident of Barangay Busay in Cebu City.

Conag said that the two brothers from Barangay Tangke are fishermen while Rolito, who is their nephew, works as a barber. The three men sell illegal drugs to earn additional income.

Information provided by a Tangke resident tipped PIB on Junry’s illegal drug activities.

Conag said they placed the suspect under surveillance for three weeks before the planned the buy-bust operation at dawn today. They recovered the 50 grams of shabu from Junry’s residence which the two other suspects also occupied.

Junry told the police that he was forced to sell drugs in his residence because the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine made it difficult for him to deliver supplies to his buyers.

The three men are now detained at the CPPO detention facility located in Sitio Sudlon in Barangay Lahug while complaints for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared for filing against them.

Conag said they also continue to conduct follow up investigations to identify the source of the shabu based on Junry’s confession. / dcb