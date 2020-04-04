GSIS allows online submission of pensioners’ proof of life

MANILA, Philippines – Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) pensioners who failed to do their mandatory “proof-of-life” appearance at the start of the year may now do so online.

In a statement last Saturday, the GSIS said the online service will cater to those who did not comply with the activation of pensioners information revalidation (Apir) program before March.

Apir required personal appearance of pensioners in GSIS branches and offices during their birth month so they can continue receiving pension benefits.

Pensioners overseas, meanwhile, can revalidate their active status via Skype.

If pensioners failed to do so, the release of their benefits will be suspended.

Apir had been put in place as the GSIS previously disbursed monetary benefits even after the intended beneficiaries passed away, with unqualified relatives taking advantage.

Given the lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the GSIS extended until May 15 the Apir process for pensioners born in March and April.

But GSIS president and general manager Rolando L. Macasaet acknowledged that “some pensioners may have failed to undergo Apir even before the program was suspended last March 17.”

“We are accepting Apir requirements online because we want our pensioners to stay safe at home during the COVID-19 crisis,” Macasaet said.

“To comply with the online Apir, pensioners must send via e-mail a letter requesting the GSIS to activate their status and send it to an e-mail address designated by the GSIS for particular areas.

The letter must indicate the date of request and contain their details, namely: complete name; complete address; contact number (mobile or landline); and signature,” the pension fund said.

“Pensioners must attach to the letter a photo of their Umid or eCard Plus card or their temporary card. In case these are not available, a photo of their two valid IDs may be submitted.

In addition, they must attach a chest-level photo of them holding a current newspaper whose headline and date of publication are prominently displayed.

If not, the photo background may be a news crawler or a ticker on the TV showing the current news headline and date. The date in the photo must coincide with the date of request indicated in the letter,” it added.

“Pensioners must send the letter and other requirements to the designated e-mail address according to their place of residence: [email protected] (for residents of National Capital Region including Quezon City and the entire province of Rizal and Cavite); [email protected] (for residents of North Luzon); [email protected] (for residents of South Luzon); [email protected] (for residents of Visayas); and [email protected] (for residents of Mindanao).

The GSIS will inform concerned pensioners once it has received their documents,” the pension fund said.

Likewise, the GSIS said it was offering its pension loan program under which “pensioners may borrow up to six times their monthly pension but not exceeding P100,000, depending on their age.”

“To apply for the GSIS pension loan online, pensioners only need to download and fill out an application form from the GSIS website (https://www.gsis.gov.ph/downloadable-forms) and electronically send it to the e-mail address designated by the GSIS according to the place of residence of the pensioner.

The application must be sent along with a picture or scanned copy of their GSIS Umid card or eCard or their valid ID (with picture and signature), and the pensioner’s photo holding the duly accomplished application form,” it said.

“The safety of our elderly pensioners, who are among the most susceptible to COVID-19, remains our top priority. To ensure that all of them receive their pension without letup during the enhanced community quarantine, the GSIS has been adjusting its operational procedure,” Macasaet said.