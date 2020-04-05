Talisay buy-bust yields P646K worth of shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Jave Pungcol, 28, and Jorsua Burgos, 29, quit their jobs to venture into the sales of illegal drugs.

But the two men were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Kimba Sugarland, Barangay San Roque in Talisay City at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Police Colonel Marlu Conag, head of the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), said that the arrest of the two men was made as a follow-up to the buy-bust operation in Barangay Tangke, Sunday dawn, where they also arrested three men with more than P300,000 worth of suspected shabu.

Read: 2 brothers, nephew nabbed in buy-bust operation in Tangke, Talisay

But Conag already refused to elaborate on the relationship of the five men who were arrested in the separate buy-bust operations. He said that they continue to use information that they got from the suspects in conducting follow-up operations.

“Tuloy-tuloy pa ang aming pag verify,” said Conag.

(We continue to verify the information that we have.)

Drug Dealers

Pungcol, who is a resident of Barangay Tangke, was the subject of the joint operation by the PIB and Regional Drug Enforcement Unit (RDEU).

Conag said that the suspect used to work as a fisherman but quit his job to focus on his illegal drugs business because it was earning more.

Burgos, a resident of Barangay Lawaan 1, used to work as a motorcycle-for-hire driver but is now helping in Pungcol’s business.

Conag said that the two suspects agreed to meet with the police poseur buyer in Sitio Kimba in Barangay San Roque to deliver the drugs.

PIB and RDEU operatives recovered packs of shabu worth P646,000 from the suspects’ possession during their arrest.

The two men are now detained at the CPPO detention facility located in Sitio Sudlon in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City while police continue to conduct profiling and background check on them.

Conag said that complaints for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will also be filed against them soon. / dcb