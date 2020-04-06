DILG: No summons for Cebu, CV mayors so far

CEBU CITY, Philippines — No summon or show cause order, either from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) or the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), is on the way for local chief executives in Cebu and Central Visayas.

DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya, in a virtual presser with members of Cebu media on Monday, April 6, 2020, said the mayors and governors here, so far, are compliant with the protocols set by the national Interagency Task Force (IATF) on the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease.

Malaya, however, admitted that there is one official in the region that they had to privately confer with because of reports of policies that are not aligned with IATF protocols.

“Meron pong nakarating sa amin pero noong kinausap namin, nagkasundo naman so hindi na po umabot sa show cause [order],” Malaya said.

(Reports have reached us about a non-compliant official but when we communicated to the official, we have settled it that is why it did not need the issuance of a show cause order.)

Malaya also warned that the repercussions for local chief executives who would not follow the directives of the IATF amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic will not end in administrative liabilities.

Erring officials will also need to face criminal charges for violation of the Bayanihan Act, the official said.

“Nakikiusap na rin po sa amin ang NBI na kung meron pong show cause order ang DILG administratively, sasabayan din nila ng subpoena for criminal charges kasi for violation of Bayanihan Act,” Malaya said.

(The NBI is also asking us that if the DILG has a show cause order administratively, they will also issue a subpoena for criminal charges for violation of the Bayanihan Act.)

But Malaya explained that when they receive reports of noncompliant local officials, they try to fix it first before escalating the concern.

“The first thing we do is to call our regional director or provincial director to talk with the town mayor, governor or city mayor. Oftentimes, they cooperate. When one doesn’t cooperate, then we will issue a show cause [order],” he said. /bmjo