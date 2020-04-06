Husband to be charged for killing wife in Macrohon, Southern Leyte

MAASIN CITY, Southern Leyte – A case of parricide is being prepared by the Macrohon PNP against a man who admitted to killing his wife on April 3, 2020 while on board a pumpboat.

Master sergeant Reche Selencio of PNP Macrohon identified the suspect as Alfie Escalamado, 36 years old of Mabini, Macrohon town. The victim was identified as Celfa Moralde Esclamado, 35.

According to Selencio, Alfie and his wife were on board in their pumpboat reportedly to pick up their children in nearby town Padre Burgos, but they allegedly got into a fight while underway. The cause of their quarrel was reportedly due to jealousy.

The suspect admitted that he strangled and hit his wife with a paddle, causing her instantaneous death.

The suspect tried to burn himself and his wife after committing the crime but he was not able to endure the heat and jumped into the sea.

Esclamdo is still recuperating at the provincial hospital for second degree burns in his body.

His wife Celfa, who also sustained second degree burns, was pronounced dead by Macrohon Health officer Dr. Pilar Abaday. /bmjo