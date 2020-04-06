Black Nazarene motorcade on Good Friday in CDO

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines—The life-size image of the Black Nazarene will be brought out from the Lapasan Parish Church into the city streets on Good Friday instead of the usual religious procession.

Monsignor Rey Manuel Monsanto of the Cagayan de Oro Archdiocese said the religious image would be carried on the back of a pickup or truck and would be brought around the city.

He said a priest would ride with the Black Nazarene to give drive-by blessing on devotees on the streets.

Monsanto said the motorcade of the Black Nazarene would be similar to that of the Santo Niño celebration in Cebu a week ago.

“This would show that Jesus Christ did not leave us in these trying times. Our faith would help us survive this crisis, “ Monsanto said.

City Information Officer Maricel Casiño-Rivera confirmed this and said the event was now being coordinated with the Road Traffic Administration (RTA).

She said there would be no other religious event during the Holy Week except for the Black Nazarene.

Local officials here have ordered the closure of all religious sites during the Holy Week to prevent the influx of devotees.

Rivera said barangay officials ordered the closure of Malasag walkway in Barangay Cugman where hundreds of devotees flock to pray the Station of the Cross.

Aside from Malasag, Rivera said barangay officials also closed the route to the Lady of Guadalupe, a seven-river trek religious destination.

In Misamis Oriental, the provincial government has ordered close to the public the Divine Mercy Shrine in El Salvador City whose 50-foot statue of Jesus Christ is visited annually by more than 200,000 devotees.

Also closed to the public are the Our Lady of Lourdes Church, known for its “healing pool,” in Binuangan town; and the station of the cross in Sipaka Heights in Talisayan town, all in Misamis Oriental./dbs