PRO-7 director lauds 2nd PMFC personnel for recent accomplishments

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Impressed by the recent accomplishments of the Second Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPP) in Barangay Das Lutopan, Toledo City, no less than the chief of the region’s police visited the base to personally thank and congratulate the PMFC personnel today, April 6, 2020.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), cited the PMFC personnel for maintaining peace and order in their area of responsibility (AOR), for their tireless work in implementing the guidelines of the enhanced community quarantine in their jurisdiction and most especially for the recent raids of marijuana plantations.

In his visit, Ferro brought with him face masks, gloves, and gallons of alcohol as additional supplies to the base.

“I would like to thank you for still doing your job especially with maintaining peace to your AOR (Area of Responsibility). I hope you won’t be discouraged with this health emergency,” said Ferro.

Last April 4 and 5, the Second PMFC conducted three separate operations in Barangay Panggamihan and Barangay Captain Claudio in Toledo City and uprooted thousands of marihuana stalks.

The three operations yielded a total of P1.9 million worth of fully grown marijuana plants and the arrest of five suspects identified as Jimm Magbanua Zosa, Panfilo Advina Labiste, Avelino Cañar Allecer Sr., Amir Allecer Llaguno and Pedro Laña Allecer.

Ferro said that the arrest of the suspects means lesser cultivators of the illegal plants in the area.

The series of police operations from the police according to Ferro only proves the perseverance of the PRO-7 cops in protecting the community from any harm and criminalities. /rcg