BREAKING: No COVID-19 cases, deaths in CV for the 5th time; 2 more recoveries

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Central Visayas reports another day without any confirmed cases and deaths related to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) for Monday, April 6, 2020.

As a result, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths remained at 35 and 8 respectively.

The Department of Health here (DOH – 7) also recorded two more patients who were laboratory negative or whose repeat test results showed that they had been cleared from the infection.

The two patients are both from Cebu City — a 45-year-old male and a 42-year-old female.

This brings the total number of individuals who recovered from COVID-19 in the region to 13.

But not all of those, who tested laboratory negative, were discharged since some — particularly two patients from Negros Oriental — were still admitted for further observation.

A total of 54 samples from Central Visayas tested at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), the sub-national level laboratory here, for Monday yielded negative of the COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines are 3,660 while 163 deaths have been recorded and 77 recoveries.

Empathize with frontliners

In Cebu and Central Visayas, Dr. Jaime Bernadas, DOH – 7 director, reminded the public, in a statement released to the press, to stay at home, and empathize with those who risk their lives in saving others.

“Let us remember that the small inconveniences we go through every day during this time of enhanced community quarantine are helping us break the chain of transmission of the COVID-19 transmission,” said Bernadas.

“This is nothing compared to the sacrifices of those who continue to go to work to keep our health facilities and vital public institutions going,” he added.

Earlier, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia also announced that there are no additional COVID-19 cases and mortalities in Cebu for Monday.

With 29 confirmed patients and five deaths, Cebu island has the highest number of cases and fatalities among all areas in Central Visayas.

Only Siquijor remains COVID-19 free as of Monday./dbs