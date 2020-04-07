Martinez to DSWD: Start the distribution of SAP cards

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) Cebu Chapter President Celestino Martinez III has asked the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) to already facilitate the distribution of Special Amelioration Program (SAP) cards amid questions on who will benefit from the program.

Martinez said that the local government units, including the barangays, should only be allowed to assist DSWD to ensure the peaceful distribution of the cash assistance to their pre-identified beneficiaries.

During a multisectoral meeting at the Capitol on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, Cebu chief executives said that they already received and started the distribution of the SAP forms that are to be filled up by their constituents since last week.

However, they recently found out that the number of forms that they already gave out is way more than the actual number of DSWD identified beneficiaries who are qualified to receive the P6, 000 assistance.

Martinez and the mayors are worried that residents who received the SAP cards but will not be getting their share of the assistance will vent their anger on them.

DSWD-7 Assistant Regional Director Shalaine Lucero told the mayors to continue the distribution of the SAP forms and submit these to their office.

Lucero said they are the ones tasked to validate the eligibility of the SAP applicants and determine who among them will qualify for the assistance. / dcb