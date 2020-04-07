UV Lancers lift frontliners’ spirits with video tribute

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Because the spirit of “never give up” is something that they can relate to, each member of the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers took a video of themselves reading a message of appreciation for the frontliners in the fight against the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The frontliners appreciation video project was hatched by the UV Green Lancers head coach Gary Cortes.

“Ako ra na sila gi train nga mo appreciate sa effort, labi na sa atong mga frontliners nga gi butang sa pelegro ilang kinabuhi para ma save kita tanan labi na ang mga Covid-19 nga pasyente,” said Cortes, adding that “Amo man gud nakita nga ang mga frontliners mura pud ug players og mentality, nga NEVER GIVE UP and RELAX until the last buzzer sounds.”

(I am training them to appreciate the effort, especially of our frontliners who are putting their lives at risk to save us all, especially the COVID-19 patients. That’s because we see that the frontliners also have the players’ mentality to never give up and relax until the last buzzer sounds.)

Cortes said he is not forcing all players to do the video project but he knows that they know how to appreciate the good deeds of other people.

Their message goes “To our modern-day heroes, our frontliners, our heartfelt appreciation to your utmost service to all the Filipinos. Thank you for your dedication, hard work, and sacrifices in the battle against COVID-19. Your service towards humanity is an authentic example to our greatest service for God. Love and serve humanity, as what our university hymn says, you all best fit to this! Our love and prayers are and will always be offered to you and to your family! From my family and on-behalf of the Green Lancers Family, saludo kami sa inyo – Thank you, Maraming Salamat, Daghang Salamat – COVID – 19 Frontliners!”

UV Green Lancers team captain Ted Saga laudded Cortes’ idea.

“Nindot nga nahuna-hunaan ni coach nga ipabuhat na niya namo kay para ma lift up pud ug ma motivate pud sila maski unsa na sila kakapoy, ang mga Covid-19 frontliners,” said Saga.

(This idea of coach to let us do this is good so we could also lift up and motivate our COVID-19 frontliners no matter how tired they are.)

Saga along with most of his teammates are staying at the UV dorm as they were no longer able to go home to their respective provinces following the implementation of the Enhanced Community Quarantine.

Cortes has strictly prohibited them and those who have homes in Cebu from going out.

“Stay at home strictly, desiplina sa kaugalingon, and stay in shape all the time, kay inig balik puhon praktis when this Covid is over, I’ll go full force sa practice,” said Cortes.

(Strictly stay at home, discipline themselves, and stay in shape all the time coz when we finally get back to practice when this COVID is over, I’ll be going full force in the practices.)

Which is what they’re exactly doing said Saga.

They do workout every day and shooting every other day within the dorm premises while observing social distancing. /rcg