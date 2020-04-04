UAAP cancels Season 82 over coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — The UAAP has scrapped the remainder of Season 82, the league announced Tuesday.

In a memo signed by UAAP president Emmanuel Fernandez and executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag, the cancellation of the season came after the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon was extended until April 30 over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“With the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) having been extended, the conditions for the resumption of UAAP Season 82 can no longer be met. As such it is now deemed cancelled,” the league said.

“All other issues related thereto will be resolved at the proper time as we continue to focus our time, energy, and resources in battling this crisis. Nevertheless, we would like to take this opportunity to thank you, our fans, partners, student-athletes, coaches, and all other members of the UAAP community.”

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday formalized the extension of the lockdown as the deadly virus continues to spread in the country.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the number of confirmed cases in the Philippines has climbed to 3,764, according to the Department of Health (DOH). A total of 177 have died while 84 have recovered.