Holy Week 2020 easier to monitor due to ECQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) believes it will be a bit easier monitoring the safety of the public this Holy Week 2020 due to the enhanced community quarantine.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, PRO-7 director, told the media during his call conference on Wednesday morning, April 8, 2020, that the implementation of the ECQ in the entire Province of Cebu will make it easier for them to secure the areas around the province during this last week of Lent.

“We have an operation plan nga atong gamiton para i-secure tong mga roads para sa Semana Santa. But since ang atong Enhanced Community Quarantine is in effect, na dali to atong pag secure sa tanan para sa Semana Santa,” he said.

(We have an operation plan that is to secure all the roads for Holy Week. But since the implementation of the Enhanced Community Quarantine is in effect, it will be easier for us to secure everything for Holy Week.)

Ferro also stated that with the cancellations of the Holy Week activities, their monitoring on the people’s movement outside will be made a whole lot easier.

The Holy Week activities in the Archdiocese of Cebu were cancelled to uphold strict measures due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) crisis.

Ferro also has a message to all the Cebuanos to follow the mandate of the government and cooperate by staying in their homes for the whole duration of the ECQ, even during this Holy Week.

“Ang atong panawagan sa atong mga kababayan dinhi sa Sugbo is observe ang home quarantine para atong ma solbar ang kalisuran sa Covid-19,” siad Ferro.

(My message to the Cebuanos is to observe home quarantine so we can solve this problem on Covid-19.)

He added that whoever will be caught violating the ECQ during Holy Week will face corresponding consequences. /bmjo