MCWD tells Cebuanos to conserve water

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD) is asking Cebuanos to start conserving water following a drop in their water supply due to the dry season.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday morning, April 8, 2020, MCWD said that water supply the Jaclupan Dam has dropped to 20,000 cubic meters from 29,000 cubic meters last week.

Their CMWD now produces 33,000 cubic meters from 35,000 last week while their Buhisan Dam only produces 4,000 cubic meters of water.

“Depleting water supply is due to dry season,” said the MCWD advisory.

The drop in the CMWD supply is affecting Liloan and Consolacion towns in northern Cebu, Mandaue City, Mactan Island, and parts of Cebu City especially areas along M.J. Cuenco Ave., lower Mabolo, Pier Area, T. Padilla, Tejero, Lorega San Miguel, and part of Imus.

Reduction of the water supply at their Jaclupan Dam is affecting elevated and interior parts of Talisay City and Pardo, Bulacao, Inayawan, Cogon Pardo, Basak San Nicolas, Mambaling, Ermita, Carbon, downtown area and Taboan in Cebu City.

Elevated portions of Banawa, Capitol Site, uptown area, Calamba, and barangays Sambag 1 and 2 also suffer from the reduced water supply of their Buhisan dam.

“Please conserve and store water as much as you can during non-peak hours,” the MCWD advisory said.