Ferro to check on cell congestion problems in some Cebu City police stations

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), will be conducting an inventory of the police stations here in Cebu City to determine those which are having a problem with cell congestion.

Ferro addressed the matter when he was asked during a media call conference on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, about the current situation of the Person Under Police Custody at the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), which might not be complying with proper physical distancing rules amid the coronavirus disease threat.

“Mag conduct tag inventory sa mga police stations that are having such issues and concerns and we will coordinate with the jail management if in case there are congestion or there are mga problem sa mga police station custodial facilities,” he said.

(We will conduct an inventory in some police stations that are having such issues and concerns and we will coordinate with the jail management if in case there are congestion or there are problems with the police station’s custodial facilities.)

They will be conducting the inventory on the police stations as soon as possible so that problems and issues concerning the station’s custodial facilities will be addressed.

This will ensure that even those under the custody of the authorities will still be able to practice physical distancing as mandated by the government to ensure the health of the people, even those who violated the law, amid this coronavirus disease crisis. /bmjo