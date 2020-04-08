Police: Jealousy could be motive in shooting of security guard in Brgy Tisa

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City police suspect that jealousy may have prompted a certain Jerry to shoot a security guard, who is assigned in a subdivision in Barangay Tisa, early this morning, April 8, 2020.

Police Staff Sergeant Erick Samosa of the Punta Princesa Police Station said that they have been getting reports that the gunman was also seeing the girlfriend of security guard Aldrin Larasan.

Samosa said witnesses in the area have seen the suspect in their vicinity at least three times to monitor Larasan’s movement.

Larasan, 22, is now admitted in a Cebu City hospital while he recperates from a bullet wound on the right side of his neck. He is a native of San Pablo Bag-o Misamis in Pagadian City and is renting a place in Sitio Kadasig, Phase 2 in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City.

Samosa said that Larasan is leasing a room in a house that is located just a few meters away from his workplace. He shares his room with his co-worker, Arnel Duterte.

Quoting outcome of their initial investigation, Samosa said that Larasan just got home from his night shift duty when shot by Jerry. The security guard has just entered his rented place when Jerry, who was tailing him, pulled a handgun and fired a shot hitting him on the neck.

Jerry immediately fled the crime scene.

“Love triangle ang gi tan-aw nga motibo ron kay naa kuno ni na uyab ning si Larasan, apan gi pa lawman pa ang imbestigasyon bahin ani,” said Master Sergeant Edmund Tiempo, desk officer of the Punta Princesa Police Station.

(We are now looking at love triangle as motive in the shooting because we were told that Larasan had a girlfriend (who is also seeing the gunman), but we are still looking into the matter.)

Tiempo said a frustrated murder complaint will be filed against Jerry who remains at large. / dcb