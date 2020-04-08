LGUs ordered to establish isolation facilities as COVID-19 cases seen to rise

MANILA, Philippines— Local government units (LGUs) have been ordered to immediately set up their own isolation facilities in preparation for the spike of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said Secretary Eduardo Año already directed LGUs to establish these facilities.

“Kailangan po ito, mahalaga po ito kaya po naglabas si Secretary Año ng kautusan sa ating mga LGUs na magkaroon sila ng kani kanilang mga isolation facilities sa kadahilanan po na magkakaroon na tayo ng mas maraming testing,” Malaya said in a public briefing.

(This is important, that is why Secretary Año issued a directive for LGUs to set up their own isolation facilities because more tests for COVID-19 will be done soon.)

“Darami na po yung ating mate-test ng tao, definitely tataas po yung porsyento ng ating COVID positive,” he added.

(Since there will be more people to be tested, definitely the percentage of COVID positive patients will also increase.)

Malaya stressed that local isolation facilities are needed since hospitals are already reaching their maximum capacity.

The government is set to conduct mass testing of COVID-19 persons under investigation (PUIs) and persons under monitoring (PUMs) on April 14.

President Rodrigo Duterte recently approved a P30-billion aid for LGUs called “Bayanihan Grant to Cities and Municipalities.”

Malaya said LGUs may utilize this budget to establish the isolation facilities and other measures to combat COVID-19.

The government is currently converting convention centers and sports facilities to serve as quarantine hubs for COVID-19 patients.

