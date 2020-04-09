No rest for Cebu City mayor during Holy Week 2020

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella will not be resting this Holy Week 2020.

Although the mayor said he will spend parts of the Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Black Saturday with his family and two grandchildren, most of his time will be spent monitoring and ensuring the safety of Cebu City during this Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) crisis.

Labella said at this time of crisis, his “other children,” referring to the city’s constituents, need him more.

“We are invited for the Easter Vigil mass on Saturday headed by the Archbishop. I will be attending,” said the mayor.

“We will never stop monitoring, we continue to pray and to pray hard for the situation,” he added.

Prayers badly needed

Labella urged the public to take the time to reflect and pray during the peak of the Holy Week.

The mayor reminds the public that they should still do their religious duties such as praying and fasting, but avoid going out to minimize the chances of exposure to Covid-19.

Social distancing, proper hygiene, and regular disinfection should be practiced.

Most of all, the mayor pleads to the public to pray for the end of the pandemic.

He said that the city government, the medical and pharmaceutical industries, and even the public, can only do so much to control the virus.

At this point in time, the world needs God’s divine intervention for the disease to dissipate.

“Let us not stop praying. We should be more prayerful this time,” said Labella. /bmjo