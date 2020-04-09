DFA: COVID-19 now infects over 600 Filipinos abroad; death toll rises to 72

MANILA, Philippines — Some 607 Filipinos overseas have now contracted the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Thursday, as the number of fatalities increased to 72.

According to DFA, 13 more Filipinos abroad became infected while four others have died.

Meanwhile, 364 overseas Filipinos are undergoing treatment while 171 were able to recover.

“While it is still early to claim success, reports today record yet another reduction in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among our kababayan abroad at 13 cases from the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, and Europe; of which 7 have recovered and 4 [have died],” DFA said.

No new cases have been reported in the Middle East, it also noted.

In the Philippines, the number of COVID-19 cases increased to 4,076, including 203 fatalities and 124 recoveries, as of Thursday afternoon.

KGA